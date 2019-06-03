Ghana: Press focuses on flooding in Western Region

The Ghanaian press on Monday focuses on the death of five persons, following the torrential rainfall that hit the Western Region over the weekend.The Ghanaian Times reports that the dead, including a baby, were killed in the Takoradi Metrolpolis, when a tree fell on the house in which they were sleeping during the heavy rainstorm.

The culverts in the metropolis were submerged, making it difficult for commuters to easily transit the oil city.

It was also reported that the sub-station of the Power Distribution Services (PDS) was flooded, resulting in power outage in many parts of the city until the flood water receded.

The Daily Graphic on it part, highlights a growing concern on the ‘motor-way’, where illegal activities have virtually reduced the beauty of the concept for the road.

The road was built by the first President of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, to serve as an express way, where Tema and Accra could be linked with less hustle and traffic, now has been virtually reduced to a residential road with some illegal occupants evading the reserved areas along the road.

Others have created unauthorised ‘u-turns’, thereby slowing the pace of traffic on the express way, which has speed limit of 80 kilometers and above.