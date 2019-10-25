Ghana: Press focuses on GFA elections, workers’ pension

The Ghanaian media on Friday highlights stories on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections and the end of payment of lump sums to retired workers.The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times and Daily Guide, the Chronicle all focused on the election of GFA President on Friday in Accra with Times reporting that after weeks of rigorous and exhaustive campaigns, the stage is set for the today’s historic GFA presidential election to be held at FA Secretariat in Accra.

Six people, including a female, Amanda Clinton are battling for the covetous position.

The Daily Graphic, on the other hand, reports that the workers, who turn 60 years from January 1, 2020, will no longer receive lump sum payments from the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) under the PNDC Law 247.

According to the newspaper, such contributors will now have to turn to the fund managers of their second tier contribution for the lump sum. This was announced by the Director General of SSNIT, Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang at a breakfast meeting with employers in Accra on Thursday.

The Daily Graphic, also reports that the families of the three kidnapped and murdered girls were for the first time given the opportunity to see the skeletal remains of their “loved one”, but they insisted that the bones were too old to be those of their missing relatives.