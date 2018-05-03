Ghana: Press focuses on Ghana Card project implementation

The implementation of the “Ghana Card” project aimed at enhancing identification of citizens of the country dominates the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Thursday.The Ghanaian Times says Vice President Muhamadu Bawumia announced on Wednesday that the issuance of the cards would begin this month in an address at the 43rd general council meeting of the Church of Pentecost in the Central Region of Ghana.

“We have been trying to do a national ID card for a long time and by the grace of God, we will start issuing them from this month, May 2018,” he said.

He explained that the poor records keeping on the part of the state has stalled some critical decision making processes, therefore the new records will facilitate effective planning and programmes implementation.

It will also help the nation to collect accurate taxes to help the nation wean itself of overly foreign support.

The Daily Graphic for its part, said the government has announced that it has increased its support towards the free senior high school (SHS) programme.

The Minister of Energy, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, who made this known in the USA, said about $103 million was spent from Ghana’s oil revenue towards providing free SHS training for Ghanaian citizens, who qualified to be enrolled in the various second cycle schools.