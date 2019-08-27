Ghana: Press focuses on government’s closure of 6,000 public accounts, gory accident

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday focuses on the closure of 6,000 public bank accounts
that were run by some metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies.The Daily Graphic reports that the move follows the implementation of the Ghana Integrated
Financial Management Systems (GIFMIS), which is aimed at streamlining all expenditures
and payments made by government agencies under the Single Treasury Accounts (TSA)
at the Bank of Ghana (BoG), with supervision from the Controller and Accountant General
and the Finance Ministry.
The Chief Accountant of the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology Innnovation,
Mr. Siraj Tanko, who made this known, said hitherto, the MMDAs were operating 12,000
accounts.
He said the ultimate aim of the government was to further reduce the number to about
2,000.
The Ghanaian Times, for its part, says five persons died, while others sustained injuries in a
gory accident on the Accra Nsawam highway on Sunday.