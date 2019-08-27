Ghana: Press focuses on government’s closure of 6,000 public accounts, gory accident

Published on 27.08.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday focuses on the closure of 6,000 public bank accounts

that were run by some metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies.The Daily Graphic reports that the move follows the implementation of the Ghana Integrated

Financial Management Systems (GIFMIS), which is aimed at streamlining all expenditures

and payments made by government agencies under the Single Treasury Accounts (TSA)

at the Bank of Ghana (BoG), with supervision from the Controller and Accountant General

and the Finance Ministry.

The Chief Accountant of the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology Innnovation,

Mr. Siraj Tanko, who made this known, said hitherto, the MMDAs were operating 12,000

accounts.

He said the ultimate aim of the government was to further reduce the number to about

2,000.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, says five persons died, while others sustained injuries in a

gory accident on the Accra Nsawam highway on Sunday.