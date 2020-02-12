Ghana; Press focuses on government’s support to agriculture

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on the plans of the government to introduce a

special purpose vehicle to offer credit facilities to farmers and agribusiness operators.The Ghanaian Times said, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who made this known, explained that the facilities would resolve the challenge farmers and agribusinesses faced in accessing credit facilities.

He noted that failure to gain access to credit facilities over the years has restricted the agricultural sector from expanding.

The newspaper reports that while Ivory Coast chalks about $16 billion in agricultural sector, Ghana records on the average $2 billion from the sector.

He therefore assured farmers that his administration would soon announce an initiative to that direction, as he was in discussion with the Minister for Food and Agriculture to map out a strategy to support the agricultural sector to boost growth.

The Daily Graphic, for its part, says the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Mr. Hayford Atta Krufi, has called for a deliberate national programme to help change the mindset of citizens towards investing in pension schemes.