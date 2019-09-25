Ghana: Press focuses on humanitarian award for President

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on the award President Nana
Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo received on behalf of the people of Ghana for
supporting the Foundation of Orthopedics and Complex Spine.The Ghanaian Times reports that President Akufo-Addo received the 2019 FOCOS
award at a dinner in Accra, noting that orthopedic health condition is severe
among the low middle income countries with limited resources.
In Ghana, it is estimated that the injury is estimated at 2,772 disability-adjusted
life years per 100,000 people annually.
The Ghanaian leader commended FOCOS for the giant strides it was making in
Africa and urged them to keep up the good work.
The Daily Graphic, for its part, says President Akufo-Addo is expected to address
the 74th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) on Wednesday, with his
focus on governance, democracy and world peace.
As the Co-chair of the UN Eminent Group of Advocates on the Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs), he is expected to drive the SDG agenda, aimed at
reducing poverty and hunger.