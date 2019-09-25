Ghana: Press focuses on humanitarian award for President

Published on 25.09.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on the award President Nana

Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo received on behalf of the people of Ghana for

supporting the Foundation of Orthopedics and Complex Spine.The Ghanaian Times reports that President Akufo-Addo received the 2019 FOCOS

award at a dinner in Accra, noting that orthopedic health condition is severe

among the low middle income countries with limited resources.

In Ghana, it is estimated that the injury is estimated at 2,772 disability-adjusted

life years per 100,000 people annually.

The Ghanaian leader commended FOCOS for the giant strides it was making in

Africa and urged them to keep up the good work.

The Daily Graphic, for its part, says President Akufo-Addo is expected to address

the 74th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) on Wednesday, with his

focus on governance, democracy and world peace.

As the Co-chair of the UN Eminent Group of Advocates on the Sustainable

Development Goals (SDGs), he is expected to drive the SDG agenda, aimed at

reducing poverty and hunger.