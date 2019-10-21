Ghana: Press focuses on increase in cyber fraud cases in 3 years

The Ghanaian press on Monday focuses on the increase in cybercrime
cases over a period of three years with its resultant loss of $229.9 million.The Goldstreet Business says statistics released by the Criminal investigation
Department (CID) reveals that $105 million was lost to cybercrime and related
activities in 2018.
It added that the crimes involved ranged from hacking into protected databases and
systems, business fraud, social media impersonation, ransom ware attacks, data
leakages and online safety breaches involving children.
In 2017 and 2016 the country lost $69.2 million and $35.7 million and last
year’s figure would bring the figure to $229.9 million in three years.
The loss was attributed to lack of IT standardisation and inadequate knowledge
on cyber issues by the Minister for Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.
The Daily Graphic, for its part, reports that about 26,083 people have been rendered
homeless, following torrential rainfall in the Upper East Region.