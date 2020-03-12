Ghana: Press focuses on increase in food exports

The Ghanaian press on Thursday focuses on Ghana’s steady progress in food exports.The Daily Graphic says, “Ghana increases food exports…Accrues GH¢868 m in 5 years”, saying the country has recorded steady progress in export of food items to neighbouring countries.

It said data from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) said the increase could be attributed to the introduction of the flagship programme, “Planting for Food and Jobs”.

The report said that between 2015 and 2019, GH¢868 million ($156.40 million) was realised from exports to neighbouring countries.

A total of 563,859.33 tonnes of foodstuffs were exported to Togo, Cote d’ Ivoire, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Benin and Northern Nigeria over the five-year period.

The exported foodstuff include rice, papaw, palm fruits, sorghum, cow pea, banana, plantain, groundnuts, and maize.

In another story, the Graphic said the Garden City Mall, which is being constructed in the second largest city, Kumasi, is expected to be ready by the end of the year.