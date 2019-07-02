Ghana: Press focuses on kidnap leader’s confession

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday focuses on the confession of the alleged leader of a kidnapping syndicate, Sampson Aghalor, in Court that he played a role in the kidnapping of two Canadian teenagers in Kumasi last month.The Daily Graphic says that Kidnap leader confesses, pleads for forgiveness, adding that Aghalor, who is also known as Romeo, admitted to playing a role in the kidnapping, but pleaded for forgiveness.

“I want to express my sincere apology to the girls, their families, the Republic of Ghana, as well as the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he told the court in Accra on Monday.

The newspaper said he also appealed that he be released from the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) to a prison custody, alleging that he has been tortured in custody.

The newspaper further reports that Ms. Hilda Craig, a Senior State Attorney, in sharp response, refuted allegations of torture levelled against the BNI.

She pleaded for more time for the police to conclude investigations.

Romeo is among the eight suspects, who were arrested in Kumasi for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of the two Canadian nationals, who have been flown back to Canada to join their families.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, said President Nana Akufo-Addo has dismissed claims that a new bill introduced by his government seeks to undermine the university authority and academic freedom.