Ghana: Press focuses on Nigeria’s closure of border with Benin

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on the closure of Nigeria’s border with Benin, saying it was having a negative impact on the atmosphere in the countries that benefit from the border closure in terms of trade.”Foreign Minister urges Nigeria to open Benin border”, the Daily Graphic quoted Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs, as saying.

According to the minister, there was an urgent need for Nigeria to review its decision to close the border to ensure the return of normal trade and that the closure of the borders without an end in sight, could lead to political tension in countries severely affected by the closure.

The newspaper reports that the minister said this when she invited the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr. Olfemi Michael Abikoye, to a meeting in Accra on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, said Ghana and Nigeria had met over the Nigeria-Benin border trade dispute to explore ways of resolving that dispute.

The Nigerian borders have been closed since August 21, and this was affecting some Ghanaian traders, who used the ECOWAS route to facilitate their activities.