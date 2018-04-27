Ghana: Press focuses on nomination of deputy special prosecutor

Published on 27.04.2018 at 13h21 by APA News

The nomination of Ms. Jane Cynthia Naa Torshie Lamptey as Deputy Special Prosecutor dominates the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Friday.The Daily Graphic and others said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nomination was read by the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye, on the floor of Parliament during an emergency meeting.

The newspapers reported that the Speaker urged the House to approve Ms. Lamptey’s nomination.

“It is my respectful hope and expectation that due dispatch will be granted for the nomination,” the Speaker said.

Ms. Lamptey, a lawyer of 30 years’ standing at the Ghana Bar and former acting Director of Public Prosecutions.

On approval, Ms. Lamptey will be deputy to Mr. Martin Lamisi Amidu, the first Ghanaian Special Prosecutor, tasked to prosecute corrupt public officials and government appointees.

The Gold Street Business for its part said Ghana has introduced the global depository notes to the public debt to facilitate borrowing activities.

It adds that the aim is to test the reaction of the international bond investors to the Ghanaian sovereign notes.