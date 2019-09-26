Ghana: Press focuses on President Akufo Addo’s challenge to world leaders

The Ghanaian press on Thursday focuses on the advice of President Nana Akufo-Addo to world leaders to focus their energies on combating poverty.The Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times, both give attention to the call, which was made by the Ghanaian President at the 74th General Assembly in New York.

The Graphic says, “Work Hard…It’ll reduce poverty-President charges world leaders”, while the Ghanaian Times said, “Let’s focus on poverty eradication- Pres urges world leaders”.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the various governments will be eventually judged by how successful they were able to reduce in their respective countries therefore they must step up efforts towards poverty eradication.

“For us (in Africa), poverty is a reality that we live with and feel, for far too many of our burdened with it, and it robs us of the dignity that should be the inherent right of every human being,” he said.

He, however, did not blame outsiders for the woes of the continent, noting that Africa is rich yet poor adding: ” I do not seek to blame outsiders for our problems, but since we are being urged to find multilateral solutions, I believe it is worth pointing out that unfairness in the economic order undermines the fight against poverty. Indeed, the flight of capital is continuing the external exploitation of Africa, represented by colonialism and imperialism”.