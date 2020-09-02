Ghana: Press focuses on President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to Ghana Project, others

The pledge of President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to the Ghana Project and the launch of Mobibasket, an e-commerce platform to provide exciting shopping experience for consumers are some of the trending stories in the Ghanaian press on Wednesday.The Graphic reports that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that “no one, who is committed to the Ghana Project, as I am, can have an ethnic agenda. Rather, we should shun all those who would promote ethnic sentiments and divisions amongst us for selfish, partisan, political ends.”

“There are people from this region [Volta], some of whom are well known to you here in Amedzofe, who serve in sensitive parts of my government and influence decisions on a daily basis. I may have my own failings, like we all do, but being a tribalist is not one of them,” President Akufo-Addo said.

President Akufo-Addo said this on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, when he cut the sod for the commencement of construction works on Phase III of the Five Districts Water Supply Project in five Districts of the Volta Region.

Cutting the sod, at Adaklu-Anfoe, in the Adaklu District, President Akufo-Addo stated that Phase II of the Project will provide potable water to Central Tongu, North Tongu, Adaklu-Anyigbe, Agotime-Ziope and Ho West Districts.

“It is gratifying to note that this Project will provide potable water to eighty-nine thousand, one hundred and seven (89,107) people in one hundred and eighty-three (183) beneficiary communities, such as Dadoboe, Mawoekpor, Mafi Zongo, Mafi Kutime, Mafi Kumase, Avedo Bakpa, Kpoviadzi, Adidome, Kanikope, Bagalikope and Manase Zongo,” he added.

The newspaper says that a start-up company, Techfarm has launched Mobibasket, an e-commerce platform to provide exciting shopping experience for consumers in the COVID-19 era and beyond.

The promoters are promising that the platform comes with the best technology to deliver value, provide convenience and on-demand delivery service, with the capacity to track in real-time, deliveries to the doorstep of consumers.

Speaking at the launch, Founder and CEO of Techfarm, Mr. Uriel Marquaye, said “As a technology services company, we are constantly looking for ways to provide superior shopping experience and great value to consumers. With increased consumer need to stay connected online and shop, we have redefined the online shopping value proposition with Mobibasket.” https://mobibasket.com/

“As a professional marketing person, I believe that technology solves our everyday problems in diverse ways, making life simpler and more convenient for humanity. By this, Mobibasket has been launched at a strategic moment in our dispensation where the use of technology has become very imperative to meet the dynamic shopping needs of consumers,” Mr. Marquaye added.

The Times reports that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will disregard the Agyapa Royalties deal in its next administration.

The major opposition party insists it was secretive, lacked diligence, transparency, a breach of constitutional provisions and unfavorable to the country’s development.

According to the party, the agreement which would see the country mortgage its gold royalties was rushed through parliament for approval, thereby, not meeting major legal and constitutional requirements before approval.

The Minority Leader, and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, reaffirmed the position of the NDC on the deal at a press conference in Accra yesterday.

“The Minority in parliament would like to state unequivocally that a future NDC government will not honour the terms of this unconscionable agreement as described by the current Attorney-General,” he stated.

According to Mr Iddrisu, mortgaging the country’s mineral royalties, particularly, gold would not enhance the welfare of Ghanaians, adding that the decision of government to incorporate Agyapa in a tax haven would increase Ghana’s risk of being listed as money a laundering country.

“The NDC is of the strong view that the decision to mortgage Ghana’s future mineral royalties in perpetuity is grossly inimical to the interest of the people of Ghana and runs contrary to the constitutional imperative that governmental power be exercised for the welfare of the people of Ghana,” Mr Iddrisu stated.

The newspaper says that Zoomlion Ghana is to establish two Waste Management Plants in the northern region.

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the JOSPON and Zoomlion Group of Companies, announced this in Yendi when he paid a courtesy to the overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Manama Abukari.

He said that the two plants as Solid Waste Recycling and Liquid Waste Treatment Plants which cost 20 million Euro and 15 million Euros respectively.

Dr. Agyepong stated that the two plants would help to curb the sanitation problems in the region in particularly and the country as whole.

He hinted that the work of the Solid Waste Plant will commence in December 2020 and is expected to be completed within four months, while the Liquid Waste Treatment Plant will start on the same month and would be completed within fifteen months.