Ghana: Press focuses on President Akufo-Addo’s message to Muslims, others

President Akufo-Addo’s message to Muslims to pray for peace in Ghana and the fact that about 22 million Ghanaians out of the projected 31 million population have experienced reduction in income due to the lockdown caused by Covid-19 are some of the trending stories in Ghanaian press on Friday.The Graphic reports that President Akufo-Addo has urged all Muslims in the country to use the celebration of this year’s Eid-ul-Adha to pray for peace for Ghana as we count down to election 2020.

He also called on all Ghanaians to sacrifice their abilities and talents to “the building of Ghana Beyond Aid”.

President Akufo-Addo in a Facebook post today on Friday, July 31, to wish all Muslims in Ghana and around the world a happy Eid-ul-Adha celebration, said “I pray we use the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha to reflect on the spirit of sacrifice and loyalty that inspired Prophet Ibrahim to accept Allah’s command to sacrifice his son Ishmael. Our nation requires this of us – that we sacrifice our abilities and talents to the building of a Ghana Beyond Aid.”

He noted that the Eid-ul-Adha “is a celebration of the true essence of Islam – peace and submission to the will of Allah.”

The Times reports that about 22 million Ghanaians out of the projected 31 million population have experienced reduction in income since March 16, when the country introduced its restrictions on the coronavirus disease, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has revealed.

According to Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, the figure constituted 77.4 percent households in Ghana who experienced a decline in income, as a result of restrictions.

He was speaking yesterday at the maiden edition of a series of briefs by the GSS known as the COVID-19 Households and Jobs Tracker Survey Report in Accra yesterday.

The restrictions, he said, led to every seven out of 10 employees not working in the previous seven days, of which a greater number indicated was as a result of COVID-19 safety concerns.

He added that, while some individuals had not worked in the last seven days because of suspension of work, others had not worked because of the reduction in staff capacity of organisations.

The newspaper says that Muslims across the world will today celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that has so far infected over 35,000 people in the country.

The day is celebrated to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham) readiness to sacrifice his son in order to demonstrate his dedication to God.

It coincides with the completion of the Hajj, which millions of people partake in every year but has been halted due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In normal circumstances, Eid day starts by gathering at a mosque in the morning to take part in prayers.

But in compliance with the ban on social gathering, the National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has urged Muslims to celebrate the Eid-ul-Adha at home just as they did during the Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Times also reports that the National Youth Authority (NYA) on Wednesday launched this year’s International Youth Day in Accra with a call on the youth to develop innovative solutions to address some of the challenges confronting the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is a day set aside and recognised by the United Nations (UN) to underscore the immense contributions of young people and also raise awareness of challenges facing the world’s youth.

This year’s celebration has the global theme, “Youth Engagements for Global Action”, and highlights ways in which young people are enriching institutions and the needed efforts to enhance youth representation and engagements.

In Ghana, the event scheduled for August 12, is on the theme: “Promoting youth engagement in mitigating the impact of COVID-19; the need for youth innovation and creativity.

Pre-event activities will be held in all regions of the country as part of this year’s celebration, and it will bring together young people to tap into the rich intellectual reserves and leverage on their efforts to fight COVID-19.