Ghana: Press focuses on presidential assurance on campaign promises

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on the assurance by President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo that his administration is fulfilling the promises it made in the run-up to the 2016 general elections.The Daily Graphic says, “We are fulfilling promises…Prez tells Ghanaians in France”, adding that the President has stated that his government is on track in fulfilling the many promises they made before winning political power in 2016.

“We are two and a half years into a four-year mandate, and what I continue to insist and tell Ghanaians is that, by the end of my mandate, they will see that I came to tell them the truth about what I wanted to do. I didn’t come to deceive anybody,” President Akufo-Addo added.

The Ghanaian Times also says President Akufo-Addo noted that his administration is on the path to fulfilling many of the promises they made during the 2016 electioneering, saying, “I know my opponents will be saying something else, but this is their right.

“God willing, on 7th December 2020, the day of accountability, we will know who is telling the truth,” he said.

The newspaper reports that President Akufo-Addo said this after the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union said that Ghana has been chosen to host the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He noted that this can help the country to unite the many people on the continent to play active roles in the development of the continent.