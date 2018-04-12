Ghana: Press focuses on Presidential launch of socio-economic development policy

The launch of the socio-economic development policy by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo dominates the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Thursday.The Ghanaian Times and others report that President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday launched the development policy spanning 2017-2024, titled, “Agenda for Jobs; Creating Prosperity and Opportunities for All”.

In the address to launch the policy, President Akufo-Addo said the policy represented his policy direction for the country and was founded on five pillars.

They are revitalising the economy; transforming agriculture and industry; revamping economic and social infrastructure; strengthening social protection and inclusion; and reforming delivery of public service institutions.

He said: “In our quest to transform the economy, we will, in addition, promote effective application of science, technology and innovations”.

He reiterated his administration’s aim to maintain fiscal discipline and help narrow public debts and spending.

The Daily Graphic on the other hand, said, works on the University of Ghana Medical Centre has not been completed and this has compelled Parliament to approve an amount of $50 million to complete the project.

He explained that although the centre looks ready for action, other vital equipment such as a stand-by generator, needed to be installed to ensure smooth running of the place.

He spoke during the celebration of World Health Day in Accra on Wednesday.