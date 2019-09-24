Ghana: Press focuses on President’s assurance on 2020 election

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday focuses on the assurance from President Nana Akufo-Addo that the 2020 general elections will not disturb the peace the nation is enjoying.The Daily Graphic says, “Election 2020 won’t disturb peace-Prez” and that the political atmosphere will get “hotter and hotter”, but will not in any way plunge the country into confusion.

The President said although a negative picture was being painted on social media, everything was okay in the country, which has been labelled the icon of peace in West Africa, if not the whole of Africa.

“We haven’t broken down, the country is still in one piece,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, highlights the suspected coup attempt against the government.

The newspaper says that a statement issued by the Minister of Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says the arrest of three persons and the retrieval of guns and explosives were part of the mission to neutralise a threat against the presidency.