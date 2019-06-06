Ghana: Press focuses on President’s call for high alert by citizens

The press in Ghana on Thursday focuses on the call by President Nana Akufo-Addo on the citizens to be on high alert and lookout for people suspected to be miscreants in the society.The Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times report that the president noted that Ghanaians should not allow suspicious characters to enter their communities and take advantage of their acclaimed hospitality to visit mayhem on them, but rather report them to the security agencies.

His statement came after terror attacks in Burkina Faso and reports that some residents in Burkina Faso were escaping to the northern part of Ghana, following unrest in parts of their country.

Speaking at the occasion to mark the Eid-ul-Fitr at the Independence Square in Accra on Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo called on Ghanaians of all faith to exercise restraint in the face of provocation to help maintain the peace the country was presently enjoying.

He commended the two members of a Roman Catholic Church in Hamile, the Ghana-Burkina border, for alerting the police of the presence of a Burkinabe with a gun at the church, leading to his arrest.

The Business and Financial Times, for its part, says the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has declared its intention to increase the minimum capital requirement for microfinance institutions after revoking the licences of more than 70 percent of the institutions.