Ghana: Press focuses on rejection of EC’s explanation for new voter register, Airbus scandal

Published on 04.02.2020 at 12h21 by APA News

The rejection of the reason given by the Electoral Commission (EC) by the Inter-Party
Resistance Agency Against New Voters (IPRAN) and the call for probe into the Airbus
scandal by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, grab media headlines on Tuesday.The Daily Graphic reports that the IPRAN was insisting that there was no justification for

a new voters register as proposed by the EC.

It added that the new register would cost the country GH¢800 million (about $137.93 million),

which could be used to abolish the double-track system.

Mr. Osei Kwame Grifiths, a leader of the IPRAN and Director of ICT for the National

Democratic Congress (NDC), presenting a paper on, “Why the EC Doesn’t Need a New

Voters Register for 2020 Elections”, said, the commission could just retain the data and

port them onto a new system.

“Even if you want a new system, you can port the data, since it is portable. It is also not the

case of a vendor lock-in,” he argued.

He explained that the current register was credible in that EC had confirmed same at a press

conference in December 2019.

The Ghanaian Times and other newspapers carried the story of the call for the probe of the

Airbus scandal in which a yet-to-be named government official in the erstwhile NDC

administration was allegedly involved.

The newspaper, however, adds that the opposition NDC is fighting the allegation that a

former elected official of the government was involved in the scandal.

