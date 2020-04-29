Ghana: Press focuses on resumption of local flights, rise in inflation

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on the preparations towards the resumption of local flights and the warning of possible inflation rise in the midst of Covid-19 scare.The Daily Graphic reports that the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) was preparing fervently to resume local commercial air flights on May 1, 2020.

As a result, the place was disinfected on Tuesday as part of measures to help curtail the spread of the Covid-19 in the country.

Another fumigation exercise was done at the Kumasi and Tamale airports simultaneously to ensure that the airports were free from the threat of the dreaded pandemic.

The Goldstreet Business, for its part, said the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has warned that although consumer inflation has remained at 7.8 percent for March, the country could slip in its inflation figure owing to supply disruptions and fiscal pressure risks.

The Business and Financial Times says the country’s agricultural sector has experienced declining growth in the face of government intervention, known as the Planting for Food and Jobs.