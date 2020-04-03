Ghana: Press focuses on rising number of COVID-19 cases

The Ghanaian press on Friday focuses on the soaring number of coronavirus cases in the country.The Ghanaian Times reports that Ghana on Thursday recorded nine new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 204 from 195.

According to the newspaper, all the nine were recorded in Greater Accra, which is the epicenter of the virus in Ghana.

The newspaper added that the latest update on the official Ghana Health Service website for COVID-19, showed that four of the nine had neither travel history nor had contact with any confirmed case in the country.

The Ghanaian Times also reports in its centerspread that Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, has cautioned market traders across the country not to downplay the prowess of the deadly coronavirus, adding that their work put them at risk of contracting the virus if the customers have it.

The Daily Graphic reports that former president John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to adhere to the lockdown protocols by staying at home.