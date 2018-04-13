Ghana: Press focuses on seized drugs near secondary school

The Ghanaian press on Friday focuses on the seizure of some 5,000 strips of Tramadol from licensed chemical shops sited near senior high schools.The Daily Graphic said an exercise undertaken by the Ashanti Regional Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to help reduce abuse of Tramadol, a chemical substance being abused by a wide section of the public, affected 21 chemical shops, which have been referred to the Pharmacy Council for investigations.

The Regional Director of FDA, Mrs. Nora Narkie Terlabie, said that the move by the authority was to help halt the increasing abuse of the Tramadol by the youth, especially those in second cycle schools.

Tramadol is a pain relieving drug usually prescribed for patients with severe pains and has the tendency to reduce pains felt by patients and that has resulted in extensive abuse by some teeming Ghanaian youth.

The newspaper said although the 50 mg tablet was the approved dosage to be prescribed by medical doctors, the exercise led to the retrieval of doses as high as 225 mg.

Mrs. Terlabie said the drug was not an over-the-counter medicine and that was why the authority has taken it upon itself to rid the streets of the medicine.