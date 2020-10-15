Ghana: Press focuses on seventh central banking awards of Bank of Ghana, others

The seventh Central Banking Awards of the Bank of Ghana and the construction of a 50,000-seating capacity Olympic Stadium Complex for the 13th African Games in Ghana in 2023 are some of the trending stories in the Ghanaian press on Thursday.The Graphic reports that the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has been honoured at the seventh Central Banking Awards and that the Governor of the BoG, Dr. Ernest Addison, received the Central Bank of Year award on behalf of the bank.

The organisers of the award ceremony, Central Banking was joined by representatives of the winners of the Central Banking Awards 2020 to celebrate their achievements during a virtual awards presentation published Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

The annual Central Banking Awards, now in their seventh year, recognises excellence in the central banking community.

The formal presentation of the awards was made to the governors and business-line heads of central banks and market practitioners, as well as to Otmar Issing, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award, by Christopher Jeffery, editor-in-chief and chairman of the Central Banking Awards Committee.

The Central Banking Awards trophies, made of sustainable materials, were presented at a virtual ceremony this year after Central Banking’s flagship March events were twice-postponed.

The newspaper says that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the construction of a 50,000-seating capacity Olympic Stadium Complex for the 13th African Games in Ghana in 2023.

He said land had been secured to construct the necessary facilities for the games while the procurement process to engage a contractor was ongoing.

The 55-year-old African Games, formerly christened All African Games, is a continental multi-sport event which brings together all African countries for healthy sporting rivalry with the aim of fostering unity among the countries on the continent.

The President said after the games, “it is the vision of government for the purpose of sustainability to convert the Olympic sports facilities to be used for the 13th African Games into a University of Sports for Development”.

President Akufo-Addo made the announcement at the Jubilee House in Accra last Monday when he swore in a nine-member Local Organising Committee (LOC) to steer Ghana’s preparations towards a successful hosting of the games.

The Times reports that the management of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has dismissed rumours of armed robbery attack at the campus of the tertiary institution on Monday night.

The Director of Public Affairs of the university, Major Kofi Baah Bentum (rtd), urged the public to disregard the news, saying, “It is not true”.

He said: “Nothing of the sort has happened on campus, it was just a prank that someone used social media to spread”.

Bentum said investigations by the management of the UCC revealed that, there was no armed robbery on campus, and that no student was injured or robbed of their belonging.

He stressed that the news was an outright fabrication, and asked the public to disregard such rumours.

Major Bentum gave the assurance that there was adequate security on campus, and that students were safe and there was no cause for alarm.

The newspaper says that a total of 250 National Service personnel (NSP) posted to the Urban Traffic Management Unit of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service have been trained in traffic management to help control traffic in the major cities of the country.

The three-day training, conducted by the National Insurance Commission (NIC), is under the Urban Traffic Management module developed and being implemented by the MTTD to control and manage traffic within major towns and cities in Ghana.

As part of the training, which will be replicated in all the security agencies across the country, the NSP were educated on basic insurance and the novel Motor Insurance Database (MID), which seeks to help MTTD personnel to check fake insurance stickers.

Speaking at the training programme in Accra yesterday, the Commissioner of Insurance, Mr Justice Yaw Ofori, pledged the continuous support of the NIC to collaborate with the police in order to bring sanity onto the roads.

He said the beneficiaries were part of 1000 personnel to be trained in traffic management and the MID, to help create awareness in insurance in the country.

Mr Ofori indicated that “the programme has the over-arching object of deepening financial literacy, as well as, expanding the financial inclusion net and easing traffic on our roads.”