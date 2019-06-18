Ghana: Press highlight EC’s target to register 700,000 new voters

The press in Accra on Tuesday highlights a projection by the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana to register about 700,000 new voters in the ongoing limited registration exercise.The Daily Graphic says, the exercise, which began on Monday is being conducted in 1,573 selected polling centres and the offices of the commission, is seeking to capture all eligible voters who just attained the age of 18 or were not able to register in the last exercise.

According to the commission, it has put in place the necessary security measures to ensure the smooth running of the programme which will end on July 7.

The EC Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations, Mr. Samuel Tettey, who announced this in Accra on Monday, said the EC sought the services of the police to help promote law and order during the exercise.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, said some 40 drivers have been arrested on the main Accra-Tema motorway for various driving offences.

The Business and Financial Times, for its part, said the government has announced that it will start the free senior school for all programme in September this year.