Ghana: Press highlight moves to make power affordable

The Ghanaian press on Friday highlights the move by Karpowership to reduce the cost of power in Ghana.The Daily Graphic reports that Karpowerhip has started using natural gas from the oil field in the Western Region after successfully relocating to Sekondi-Takoradi, the regional capital.

The 470mw Karedeniz Powership Osman Khan, which was brought in from Turkey, currently contributes 450mw to the 2,800mw peak load demand.

The newspaper said the Corporate Communications Specialist with Karpowership, Ms. Sandra Armaquaye, explained that the relocation of the plant to Western Region was to facilitate the use of natural gas to reduce the cost of producing power.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, says, some 170 suspected criminals, including illegal miners and foreigners, have been arrested by security personnel at five borders in the five regions in the northern part of the country.