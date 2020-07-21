Ghana: Press highlights $35m spent by government on testing for Covid-19, others

The spending of $35 million by the Ghanaian government on testing for Covis-19 and the shooting at registration centre are the trending stories in Ghanaian newspapers on Tuesday.The Graphic reports that Government of Ghana has so far spent US$35 million on testing 346,990 COVID-19 suspected cases.

The amount is not part of the expenditure on the expansion of testing capacity.

A Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Oko Boye, made the revelation when he updated Parliament on Ghana’s COVID-19 situation, in Accra, on Monday.

He said that the cost of one Polymerise Chain Reaction (PCR) test on average was U$100 for a suspected case.

According to the report, the PCR tests were used to detect the genetic information of the virus and also gives indication of the person who is infected with disease, Dr. Boye added.

The newspaper also says that a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has admitted to firing shots at a voter registration centre in her constituency on Monday, July 20, 2020 “to protect herself”.

Ms Koomson, who doubles as the Minister of Special Development Initiatives in a television interview on Adom TV on Monday evening said that she fired “warning shots” because “there were no police around”.

She said that she went to the centre after receiving information that people from outside the constituency were bussed to register there as voters.

According to her, she received information last week Thursday when she visited the Step to Christ registration centre, that members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) were transporting [bussing] people from outside the constituency, from Gomoa East and Nsawam to come and register at the Step to Christ polling station.

She claimed that particular polling station was her [NPP] stronghold and has never lost an election in that polling station [2012 and 2016].

The Times reports that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) says it is only obeying modalities set by FIFA on the usage of the FIFA COVID-19 Relief Funds

The association is set to receive $1.5m grant from FIFA to help ease the financial challenges that have bedeviled the sport as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ahead of this, the football association last week released the formula for the disbursement of the Relief Funds, allocating USD$500,000 to be shared to only the women’s game and the women clubs as per the stipulations of FIFA.

The release had allocations for the various national teams for camping and some overhead costs related to the GFA Technical Centre at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram.

Also, there were allocations for Referees, Match Commissioners, Venue Media Officers, Media, coaches among other stakeholders

The newspaper also says that the Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Collins Owusu Amankwah, has dismissed claims by the Minority that the government was recruiting into the security services on the blind side of Ghanaians.

He told journalists in Parliament, Accra, yesterday that the allegation was a ‘ruse’ intended to divert the attention of the public from the Airbus scandal, which he said, had become an albatross around the neck of the National Democratic Congress.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, addressing journalists last Friday said the “secret and clandestine recruitments” into the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Police and Immigration Services, if not nibbed in the bud, would injure the neutrality of the security services in the future.

The Tamale South MP said the alleged recruitment underway raised fundamental question of efforts to politicise the security services by enlisting persons belonging to a particular political party.