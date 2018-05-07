Ghana: Press highlights 40,000 NACOB applications

The Ghanaian press on Monday highlights the interest some young unemployed graduates have shown in the Nation Builders Corps (NACOB) programme launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to provide makeshift jobs for the teeming graduates.The Daily Graphic says over 40,000 people have applied for placement under the NACOB, barely four days after the launch in Kumasi on May Day.

The lead for the programme, Dr. Anyars Ibrahim, told the newspaper that there have not been any quotas so far placed on various modules being introduced under the flagship programme aimed at recruiting some 100,000 graduates in their various professional fields.

The modules are Feed Ghana; Educate Ghana; Revenue Ghana; Heal Ghana; Enterprise Ghana; Digitise Ghana; and Governance Ghana”.

“There are no quotas to a particular module and because we are not even a week into the process, we do not want to stampede the applicants for them to become worried about the number of vacancies under a particular module,” Dr. Ibrahim said.

He explained that applicants will be taken through normal interview and validation processes, while an exit plan will be put in place to ensure that the beneficiaries became employable after the three-year service to the state.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, said the Accra city authorities have demolished 2,500 illegal structures in areas deemed to be occupied by squatters at Redco Flats in Accra.