Ghana: Press highlights 8000 applications for GH¢1bn CAP fund, increase in Covid-19 cases

The 8000 applications for the GH¢1 billion Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP) Business Support Scheme and the rise in confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ghana to 6,486 are the trending stories in Ghanaian newspapers on Friday.The Graphic reports that 24 hours after the President launched the GH¢1 billion Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP) Business Support Scheme, the National Board and Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) was flooded with applications from businesses seeking the opportunity to benefit from the stimulus package.

The Executive Director of the NBSSI, Mrs. Kosi Yankey Ayeh, said in Accra yesterday that the board received more than 8,000 applications from interested businesses as of the close of business on the day.

In addition to the applications, she said more than 1,000 persons and institutions had called the board to make enquiries on the financial support meant to cushion businesses against the impact of the raging novel coronavirus disease.

The newspaper also said that the confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ghana has increased to 6,486 from the 6,269 announced on Wednesday.

According to the latest update published on the Ghana Health Service’s COVID-19 dashboard on May 22, 2020, represents an increase of 217 new cases and recoveries from the illness in the country rose to 1,951 after 53 more persons recovered from the novel Coronavirus.

The report added that the development means that Ghana still has the highest number on recoveries from COVID-19 in West Africa.

The Times reports that the Centre for Scientific Research into Plant Medicine (CSRPM) at Mampong-Akuapem in the Eastern Region has recommended the use of Centre of Awareness Food Supplement (COA FS) as immune support and treatment of some symptoms of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

It further gave approval for the use of eight other herbal products including Amen Depomix Powder, Herbetine Herbal Powder, Herbetine Herbal Mixture, Viva plus Powder, Ayisaa Opinto Herbal Tea, CD Capsules, Amen Fevermix Capsules and Amen Chestico Capsules to fight the disease.

This was contained in a letter dated May 11 and signed by the acting Executive Director of the centre, Dr. Kofi Bobi Barimah, and addressed to the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.

The newspaper also said that the government has clarified that it has no plans of re-opening schools anytime soon until it has exhausted all consultations there is, to ensure a safe environment for both students and teachers.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah debunking reports that government intends to re-open educational institutions that have remained shut since March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, maintained that, “what we are doing is consultation on what it takes to re-open schools.”

“If there has been a misspeak anywhere, just to put it in its right context, we are not re-opening schools. Rather, we are holding consultations as part of the potential easing of the general restrictions that we are living under,” he stressed.

The Minister, who made the statement at a press briefing in Accra yesterday, used the opportunity to elicit a national conversation on how to get life back to normal amidst dealing with the global pandemic.