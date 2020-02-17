Ghana: Press highlights 9 deaths in fatal crash, free SHS impacts

The press in Accra on Monday highlights the perishing of nine (9) persons through a fatal accident and the description of free Senior High School (SHS) as distinctive by President Dr. Muhamadu Bawumia.The Ghanaian Times reports that 9 died on through a fatal car crash in the Oti Region of the Country.

some 51 others are on admission at the Krachi West District Hospital receiving treatment.

The Krachi District Police Commander, DSP Samuel Kwabena Nkrumah said the police was currently investigating circumstances that led to the accident.

The Daily Graphic, for its part, says Dr. Bawumia the free SHS policy is the most significant social intervention the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has introduced in the country.

He explained that his assertion was backed by the fact that the best way a country could invest in its citizenry was through education.

He gave the assurance that government will do all it could to promote education in the country.