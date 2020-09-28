Ghana: Press highlights appeal by CIBA to Parliament to pass new Rent Bill, others

The appeal by the Council of Indigenous Business Associations (CIBA) to Parliament to pass the new Rent Bill, 2020 and the plan by the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) to withdraw their services from Thursday, October 1, 2020 if their poor conditions of service were not enhanced are some of the leading stories in the Ghanaian press on Monday.

The Graphic reports that the Council of Indigenous Business Associations (CIBA) has appealed to Parliament to pass the new Rent Bill, 2020, to replace the existing, moribund Rent Act of Ghana (Act 220), which was passed in 1963 before the current Parliament is dissolved.

The association said the passage of the bill would make it more responsive to the current needs and circumstances of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Ghana.

“The proposed bill would allow for more enforcement and to deal with the whole issue of rent advance payment and its associated problems. That is killing a lot of our members.

“Imagine a business starter having to mobilise funds to hire a property for years be it shop or residential accommodation. That will mean more than half the amount will go into the rent,” CIBA stated in a media release issued in Accra.

CIBA also argued that the new Bill, if passed into law, would significantly reduce the burden of exorbitant rent advance on the working class, especially those in the urban areas such as Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale among others.

The newspaper says that the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) has notified the government that its members will withdraw their services from Thursday, October 1, 2020 if their poor conditions of service were not enhanced.

According to them, their meagre salary, as well as allowances given to them, have left them perpetually assigned to hardship.

The group said the industrial action is also as a result of the failure of its employer, the Ministry of Health, to “resolve our long-standing but resolvable grievances.”

This was contained in a statement signed by the General Secretary of MOWAG, Bernard Kofi Jordan in Accra.

“By this notice, all Mortuary Workers in public health institutions: Ghana Health Service, CHAG, Teaching Hospitals, University Hospitals and other quasi health institutions are hereby directed to lay down their tools on the 1st day of October until further notice,” it said.

The Graphic also reports that the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said the government and security agencies have identified the sources of funding and key actors behind the Western Togoland secessionist group.

In view of that, he said, the security agencies had taken stringent measures to deal with it decisively and publish names of key actors on the watch list in the coming days, in order to forestall any future occurrence.

He said government considered the action by the group as purely criminal and infringement of the country’s laws and, would therefore, prosecute them accordingly.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah announced this at a news conference in Accra on Sunday, to provide update on the Homeland Study Group Foundation’s attack and road blockade of some major entry and exit points to the Volta Region, in the early hours of Friday, September 25.

The Minister refuted claims that the security agencies were not proactive to gather security intelligence about the group’s intended action, saying the security agencies “did well by securing critical state installations such as Akosombo and Akuse dams, Adomi Bridge and Ho Central Market which the group had targeted to blast”.

The Times reports that the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) in conjunction with the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) has intercepted 152 kilogrammes of cocaine at Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

A statement issued by NACOC said the cocaine was concealed in a shipment from Brazil.

The NACOC said a number of persons have been arrested and are assisting in investigations.

It said preliminary investigations have revealed the consignment was delivered to Tradepass Gh Limited.

The statement said that the consignment with bill of lading number MEDUST209567 was shipped from Brazil by Usina Santa Isabel S/A Fazenda Tres, a Brazilian company on behalf of Sucden Middle East, based in Dubai.

The shipment consists of 27,000 bags of Brazilian crystal white sugar, with a gross weight of 1,350mt.