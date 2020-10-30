Ghana: Press highlights approval for recruitment of 22,063 health professionals, others

The announcement of the approval to recruit 22,063 various health professionals into the public health service delivery agencies by the Ministry of Health is one of the trending stories in the Ghanaian press on Friday.The Graphic reports that the Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced that it has received financial clearance to recruit 22,063 various health professionals into the public health service delivery agencies.

The Ministry has therefore opened the online recruitment portal for pharmacy and pharmacy doctors, allied health professionals and professional nurses with degree, diploma and certificates who completed in 2018.

“Qualified applicants are requested to formally apply on the Ministry of Health online application portal by logging-in onto https://hr.moh.gov.gh with their index number or PIN and follow the instructions to select the preferred agency under the Ministry,” a public notice dated October 29, 2020, signed and issued by the Acting Chief Director of the MoH, Mr Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari said.

The opening date and deadline for the portal has been given as Pharmacy and Pharmacy Doctors from November 2 to November 6, 2020.

A total of 300 have been targeted for the recruitment.

For the Allied Health Professionals, a total of 3,456 have been targeted for recruitment with the opening date and deadline for the portal being from November 4 to November 15, 2020.

The newspapers says that the vice-presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, has said that the next Mahama led government will safeguard the peace of the country.

She said the government will implement policies that will ensure that citizens do not leave in fear and intimidation.

Speaking at a durbar of chiefs and people of the Tongu areas in Juapong on Tuesday, 27th October, 2020 as part of her three-day tour of the Volta region, Prof. Opoku Agyemang said, “…but the more important point I want to raise is the subject of peace. No one should be leaving in their own country feeling afraid; we shouldn’t be living in our own country feeling intimidated, very nervous”.

She added that, “We shouldn’t be living in our own country afraid to express our views on what is going on, this is the peace we are bringing. You know that during President Mahama’s time none of these was happening; you could express yourself, in fact, we even overexposed ourselves and some of us went overboard and used languages that were not acceptable.”

She also assured voters in the Volta region that her party is committed to creating an equal, just and inclusive society if voted into power at the December 7, polls.

The Times reports that the Government of Ghana and AirtelTigo have begun the final stages of discussions concerning the transfer of AirtelTigo shares to the government along with all its customers, assets and agreed liabilities.

The transaction would be concluded by the execution of definitive agreements shortly after which the government would temporarily operate the asset in the best interest of the nation.

The move would also ensure protection of interests of all employees, customers and stakeholders, while continuing on with the digital transformation in Ghana.

Given the multiplier impact the telecommunications sector has on the economy and its various related industries, the government of Ghana entered into this agreement with the purpose of protecting the jobs of thousands of Ghanaians.

It is, therefore, of critical importance that the telecommunications sector remained healthy, dynamic, vibrant, and most importantly, competitive.

The newspaper says that the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI) has given a 14- day ultimatum to government to pay GH¢1.8 billion owed them by the Ghana Road Fund for works done by road contractors, consultants and suppliers.

This was aside the interest rate on the amount, which constitutes about 60 per cent of government’s indebtedness, the GhCCI said.

According to them, the workers of the construction industry would embark on a series of nationwide demonstrations, including picketing at the head office of the Ghana Road Fund, the Ghana Highway Authority and the Ministry of Finance, to press home their demand.

The Chief Executive Officer of GhCCI, Mr Emmanuel Cherry, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, cautioned that the chamber should not be blamed or held responsible for any consequences if the government, through its agencies, failed to address the outstanding payment immediately.

“The leadership would not be responsible for any brouhaha or threats of demonstration and other forms of venting of displeasure by contractors, consultants and suppliers,” he said.