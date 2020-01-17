Ghana: Press highlights call by GJA for arrest of killers of slain investigative journalist

The Ghanaian press on Friday highlights the call by the Ghana Journalists Association on the police to search and arrest the

killers of Ahmed Suale, the late investigative journalist, who worked with the Tiger Eye, founded by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.The Ghanaian Times reports that the President of the association, Mr. Roland Affail Monney, made the call in Accra on Thursday at a ceremony to mark the first anniversary of his death.

“This barbaric and horrific incident is still fresh in the memory of the media fraternity. We are optimistic that justice will be delivered, but we are against any more delays,” Mr. Monney said.

He therefore urged the various security agencies to help protect journalists to enable them operate freely without fear or favour.

Ahmed Suale was brutally murdered in Accra on January 16, 2019, at a spot near his house in Madina, a suburb of Accra.

The Daily Graphic, for its part, says President Nana Akufo-Addo, has appealed to the people of Dagon to unite and sustain the peace in the area.