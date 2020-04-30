Ghana: Press highlights call for ban of commercial motorcycles

The Ghanaian press on Thursday highlights the call for the ban on the use of motorcycles for commercial purposes.The practice, popularly known as “Okada” involves the use of motor bicycles for the picking of passengers, a practice which is contrary to the social distancing measures put in place to help fight the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Ghana.

The Ghanaian Times reports that beside the fact that the practice could contribute to the spread of the disease, it was risky, life threatening and a nuisance to the public.

The newspaper noted that in spite of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a surge in the operations of the Okada operators in the Greater Accra Region.

The Daily Graphic, for its part, says health workers in the country have pledged their determination to win the war against Covid-19 disease.

The newspaper reports that doctors, nurses, medical laboratory scientists, cleaners and ambulance drivers among others, have admitted to the fact that their job was a high risk one, they saw the situation as a war zone and will do all they could to win the battle against Covid-19.