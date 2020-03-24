Ghana: Press highlights call for lockdown, mass testing

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday focuses on the call by the Nuguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) for mass testing of the population to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19.The Daily Graphic reports that the institute argues that it would be the only way new cases could be detected to curb a possible upsurge of the cases.

The institute, which is the maiden testing centre for the virus, also called for a lockdown on human movements as the best way of restricting the spread of the virus.

It also called for a shutdown of the public mass transport system, where people are usually crowded in buses.

The private commercial buses, also known locally as “trotro”, should also be affected to prevent further spread of the virus.

The Executive Director of the NMINR, Professor Abraham Annan, told the newspaper that such measures were necessary to avoid contact between those who have been exposed and those who were naive to the virus.

The Ghanaian times, for its part, said that Accra stood still for a massive disinfection programme, which was to make the various crowded markets safe from the spread of the virus.