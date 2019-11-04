Ghana: Press highlights crunch meeting over border closure, others

The Ghanaian press on Monday zooms in on the crunch meeting between Ghana and Nigeria over the closure of its border with Benin, the invitation of the police chief over the coup plot and the endorsement of President Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for the second term by Trade and Industry Minister.The New Crusading Guide Newspaper reports that the Ghanaian delegation led by the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Charles Owiredu, has presented copies of documents containing particulars of Ghanaian drivers and traders stranded at the Seme-Krake border and would meet to discuss the issue later on Monday in Accra.

The newspaper also reported that Ghana’s Trade and Industry Minister, Mr. Kwadwo Alan Kyeremanten, has called on Ghanaians to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, another four years to rebuild the country, judging from his impressive performance so far.

Alan Kyerementen was a contender during the contest for the flag bearer of the NPP with President Nana Addo in the 2008 and 2015 presidential primaries.

The Daily Guide reports that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has invited the police chief, Commissioner of Police (COP), Nathan Kofi Boakye, over the alleged coup plot against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and that Boakye confirmed the invitation, saying that he only spent 30 minutes with the CID personnel.