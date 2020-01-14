Ghana: Press highlights EC’s resolve to compile new voters register

Published on 14.01.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

The Electoral Commission’s resolve to compile a new voters register

dominates the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on TuesdayThe Ghanaian Times said that the Acting Director of Public Affairs of the Commission,

Mrs. Sylvia Annor, has revealed that the commission will go ahead and compile a

new voters register for the 2020 elections despite protest by some opposition parties

and civil society activist.

In an interview with the newspaper, Mrs. Annor said that the commission would

preserve its independence and promote a sound management of data owing to

the prevailing situation where information management had been contracted to

a third party.

She reiterated that the cost of maintaining the current system, which was also fraught

with ghost names, was escalating and that a new register will provide a prudent

option to managing voters data in the country.

She also added that the cost of maintaining some obsolete Biometric Verification

Devices was far more expensive compared with a new one being proposed for

use.

The Daily Graphic, on the other hand, says the state owned Electricity Company of

Ghana Limited (ECG) has intensified efforts to check power theft.