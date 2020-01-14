Ghana: Press highlights EC’s resolve to compile new voters register

The Electoral Commission’s resolve to compile a new voters register
dominates the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on TuesdayThe Ghanaian Times said that the Acting Director of Public Affairs of the Commission,
Mrs. Sylvia Annor, has revealed that the commission will go ahead and compile a
new voters register for the 2020 elections despite protest by some opposition parties
and civil society activist.
In an interview with the newspaper, Mrs. Annor said that the commission would
preserve its independence and promote a sound management of data owing to
the prevailing situation where information management had been contracted to
a third party.
She reiterated that the cost of maintaining the current system, which was also fraught
with ghost names, was escalating and that a new register will provide a prudent
option to managing voters data in the country.
She also added that the cost of maintaining some obsolete Biometric Verification
Devices was far more expensive compared with a new one being proposed for
use.
The Daily Graphic, on the other hand, says the state owned Electricity Company of
Ghana Limited (ECG) has intensified efforts to check power theft.