Ghana: Press highlights extended tax holiday for health worker, video exposing corruption

The extended tax holiday for health workers and the premiere of a 30-minute documentary to expose an underworld of quack doctors in the country by Anas Aremeyaw Anas are the leading stories in Ghanaian newspapers on Monday.

The Graphic reports that President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended the tax holiday provided for all health workers in Ghana for another three months.

“This means that all health workers will pay no income taxes for the next three months, that is July, August and September,” the report quoted the President as saying in his 13th update on the country’s enhanced response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on Sunday night.

The President added that all frontline health workers, as defined by the Ministry of Health, would continue to receive the additional allowance of 50 per cent of their basic salary per month, for July, August and September.

The President first announced the incentive package for health workers in his fifth update to the nation on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

The newspaper also says that Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, will today premiere a 30-minute documentary in which he goes undercover to expose an underworld of quack doctors in Ghana, shedding light on a coronavirus (COVID-19) scam said to be worth tens of thousands of dollars.

The film, which is a collaborative effort with BBC Africa, and has been exclusively shown to the Daily Graphic, reveals how some local drug manufacturers extort huge sums of money from unsuspecting victims by selling to them concoctions portrayed as having the potency to cure COVID-19.

Posing as the brother of a man infected with the virus, Mr. Anas sets out to find so-called cures, some of which were advertised on radio, and exposed the men who manufacture and sell them.

The investigation focuses on scammers known as the “Abdellah brothers.”

The Times reports that the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), has for the first time in its hundred years of existence, elected a Ghanaian, Valentina Mintah, as a member of its Executive Board.

The Ghanaian technology executive recognised internationally for her expertise in trade facilitation and process automation joins the ICC Executive Board, responsible for developing and implementing ICC’s strategy, policy and programme of action, and for overseeing the financial affairs of the world business organisation.

Ms Mintah is the founder and former Chief Executive of West Blue Consulting, an award-winning Information and CommunicationTechnology organisation, established in 2012

She was a Senior Solutions Specialist at Crown Agents in the UK, having previously worked at IBM.

She is also a founding member of the African Performance Institute, an organisation that promotes the advancement of e-commerce and e-government in Africa.

The Times also reports that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians above 18 years and of sound mind to turn up in their numbers to participate in the new voters’ registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC) which begins tomorrow, June 30.

“Last Thursday the Supreme Court presided over by the Chief Justice by a unanimous decision by the seven-member panel settled all the issues surrounding the voter’s register and affirmed the right of the EC to proceed with the compilation of the new voters register in accordance with the provisions of constitutional instrument C.I 126.

The road has now been cleared for the Electoral Commission to proceed.

“I am calling on every member and sympathiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and indeed on all eligible Ghanaians no matter what party they belong to, if any, to go out and register and exercise their civic responsibility of 7 December 2020 to elect a government of their choice in a free, fair, peaceful and transparent election” he said at a ceremony by the leadership of the NPP to acclaim him as the party’s candidate in this year’s presidential elections on December 7, 2020,” he added.