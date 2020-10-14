Ghana: Press highlights infrastructural project initiatives in senior high schools, others

The 1,011 infrastructural project initiatives in senior high schools (SHS) across the country since 2017 and the promise to pay public sector workers retiring this year the difference in lump sum payments between beneficiaries of PNDC Law 247 and those of Act 766 are some of the leading stories in the Ghanaian press on Wednesday.The Graphic reports that there have been 1,011 infrastructural project initiatives in senior high schools (SHS) across the country since 2017.

The Minister of Education, Dr, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, explained that 492 of the projects had been completed, with the rest at various stages of completion.

Dr Prempeh, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, revealed this when he took his turn to highlight the government’s educational infrastructural drive at the Nation Building Update at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra yesterday.

It was on the theme: “Nation Building Updates: Investing in education, investing in the future”.

With respect to funding sources, he said 843 of the projects were initiated by the government through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), of which 382 had been completed.

The newspaper says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured public sector workers retiring this year that the government will pay the difference in lump sum payments between beneficiaries of PNDC Law 247 and those of Act 766.

He said the difference would be paid through the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), and added that a committee would be set up to supervise the implementation of the decision.

President Akufo-Addo made the disclosure when he inaugurated the refurbished Trades Union Congress (TUC) Hall in Accra on Tuesday.

Originally constructed during the First Republic, the building now has 175 rooms, three conference rooms, a clinic, a bank, a post office, a canteen and a dedicated ECG transformer.

The government provided GH¢12.7 million as its contribution to the total cost of refurbishment.

President Akufo-Addo noted that as long as he remained President of the country, he would continue even more firmly on the path of co-operation and collaboration with labour for the benefit of the working people.

The Times reports that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. James Oppong Boanuh, has assured that there will be total security before, during and after the December General Election to forestall any security breaches in the country.

The IGP indicated that the recent violence recorded during the just ended voter registration exercise, organised by the Electoral Commission (EC), has

given the police administration the fore knowledge of what to expect in the upcoming general election.

Mr. Boanuh, who was answering a questions posed by journalists on recent security breaches in some part of the country as part of a day’s working visit to the Bono Region yesterday, said that the police would beef up security in all flashpoints identified during the voter registration in the country.

The visit among other things was to enable the IGP to assess the operational preparedness of personnel of the Ghana Police Service as well as challenges bedeviling the service in the region.

The newspaper says that MTN Ghana has withdrawn the application it filed at the Supreme Court challenging a judgment declaring the company as a Significant Market Player (SMP).

MTN Ghana, in a press statement yesterday signed by the Corporate Services Executive, Samuel Koranteng, said the decision to withdraw the case followed engagements with the National Communications Authority in a “concerted effort to settle the procedural and administrative legal challenge concerning the NCA’s declaration of MTN Ghana as a SMP.

“Given the progress made so far, in good faith, on settlement discussions with the NCA, and Ministry of Communications, the company has withdrawn its application filed at the Supreme Court on September 4, 2020. It is our expectation that this action will pave the way for further discussions and an amicable resolution, in the spirit of the renewed channels of engagement,” the statement said.

It said MTN Ghana was of the view that a collective goodwill and commitment was necessary to help the entire industry thrive and support government’s agenda to enhance connectivity and the availability of communication services in the country.

“We are convinced that this decision is in the best interest of our cherished customers, shareholders and other stakeholders. MTN Ghana would like to reassure its cherished customers and shareholders that our commitment to the delivery of a bold new digital world in Ghana continues to be resolute,” the statement said.

It said MTN Ghana remained focused on providing the enabling technology to support Ghana’s digital economy through partnerships with the Government of Ghana and other Ghanaian telecommunication players.

It would be recalled that an Accra High Court recently affirmed in its ruling the NCA’s declaration of MTN Ghana as a SMP.

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay as You Go Services and Mobile Financial Services.