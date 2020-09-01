Ghana: Press highlights injection of GH¢800m into National Investment Bank, others

The injected GH¢800 million into the National Investment Bank (NIB) to help close the bank’s capital deficit and the take off date for the 2020/2021 service year on September 7, 2020 are the trending stories in Ghanaian press on Tuesday.The Graphic reports that the Ghanaian government has injected GH¢800 million into the National Investment Bank (NIB) to help close the bank’s capital deficit and boost its operations to support the national industrialisation agenda.

The injection of funds, which is in the form of a bond issued to the bank earlier in August this year, is part of efforts to make the bank compliant with the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG’s) requirements on minimum stated capital for banks and also make it more competitive.

The Managing Director (MD) of the NIB, Mr. Samuel Sarpong, told the Daily Graphic and the Graphic Business’ specialised programme on banking and finance, Banking & More, yesterday that the amount was in the form of a 10-year bond that the government issued to the bank.

Mr. Sarpong was the first MD of a bank to take his turn on the programme, which streams on Facebook and other digital channels of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL).

He said the Board of Directors of the NIB was now in the process of converting the bond, which was issued at 19 per cent coupon (interest) rate, into equity for the purposes of capitalisation.

The newspaper says that the National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced that the 2020/2021 service year officially starts on Monday, September 7, 2020.

In a statement issued on Monday, the NSS said a total of Eighty-Six Thousand Four Hundred and Seventy-Eight (86,478) eligible graduates from accredited tertiary institutions and private registrants who enrolled for the 2020/2021 national service have been posted to various user agencies across Ghana.

Registration and validation of the prospective service persons would begin at all centres across the country from Thursday, September 3, 2020, the NSS statement said.

The figure is an increase on the 77,962 prospective national service personnel who were posted in the 2019/2020 service year.

However, service personnel deployed to educational institutions are directed to hold on with their registration and validation until schools officially re-open.

The Graphic also reports that the Ghana Health Service (GHS), in conjunction with the National Malaria Control Programme, is conducting a survey on malaria parasite prevalence among children in the Greater Accra Region.

The survey is meant to provide accurate data on parasite prevalence and the burden of malaria in the various districts in the region.

The survey, which will take place over a two-week period, will start on Wednesday, September 2, and targets 300 children between six months and 10 years in all the 29 districts in the region.

At a press conference in Accra yesterday, the Deputy Greater Accra Regional Health Director in charge of Public Health, Dr. Luiz Amoussou Gohoungo, said notwithstanding the government’s effort over the years to reduce its impact, malaria still remained one of the greatest childhood killers in Ghana.

He observed that the malaria burden was influenced by the intensity of its transmission, which was very often localised in specific hotspots.

According to him, the data on risks associated with malaria in the country were often based on national estimates, saying that made it difficult to interpret data for planning purposes at the local level.

The Times reports that the President of New Juaben Corporative Cocoa Farmers Union, Mr. Thomas Adjei, has said Ghana risks losing her spot as the second largest cocoa-producing country in the world due to illegal mining.

According to him, the indiscriminate sale of lands by some chiefs and the unsupervised nature of illegal mining and sand winning activities have combined to destroy more than 3,000 square acres of cocoa farms in the Eastern Region with no compensation for the farmers.

Mr. Adjei was speaking at a short ceremony at which the union handed over nine tricycles, a number of pairs of Wellington boots, hand gloves and hand sanitisers worth GH¢129,000.00 to cocoa farmers in eight cocoa communities at New Juaben in the Eastern Region.

The items were purchased from the annual loyalty bonus given to the respective cocoa unions by Cocoa Life Programme Mondelez International, which is calculated by collating the volumes of cocoa beans produced by these unions annually.

The tricycles are to support the cocoa communities such as Wurapong, Jumapo- Asougya, Oyoko, Baah Asare Nkwanta, Kofikrom, Asikesu, Mpaayem and Adomponsu to enable them to transport their cocoa beans from their respective farms to the market