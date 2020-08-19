Ghana: Press highlights planned launch of sex offenders register, deployment of digital technology

The plan to launch the sex offenders register and the deployment of digital technology to ensure safe reopening of Ghana amid the coronavirus are some of the trending stories in the Ghanaian press on Wednesday.The Times reports that Ghana will soon launch a sex offenders’ register to maintain names of persons convicted of sexually related offences as pertains in other jurisdictions.

The report said that the Director of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent, Owusuaa Kyeremeh, told Citi News that such register would not only help fight pervasive sexual misconduct, but will also be a deterrent to multiple sex offenders.

He said “In Ghana, we generally document all convicts. There is a procedure that we go through. We do not have one specifically for rape convicts, but what we intend doing is on the drawing board. We want to establish a register for rape convicts, people who have been convicted of rape so that it will be something that we can easily refer to.

“For now, we do not have sex offenders register on its own, but then all the offences of convicts within Ghana are documented at the CID headquarters. But going forward, the Police Service is of the view that it is time we get sex offenders to register so we can easily cross-check and find out so if someone is going to look for a job we can always refer to that. It is on the drawing board and hopefully, in the nearest future we will have it in Ghana,” Supt Kyeremeh said.

The newspaper says that the Minister for Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako Atta, has announced that work on the much anticipated PTC Roundabout in Takoradi in the Western Region will begin in September this year.

According to him, this would be after the Vice President, Dr. Muhammadu Bawumia, has performed a sod cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 1.

Giving an update on current road works ongoing in the Western Region ahead of a two-day working tour by President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, Mr. Amoako Attah said that the ceremony would pave the way for a “new dawn of road infrastructure” in the region.

He disclosed that that a total road network of 1,258 kilometres were currently under construction and at different stages of completion in the region.

“All of these projects are at advanced stages of completion,” he said.

The Times also reports that the Embassy of Israel in Accra has reaffirmed its commitment to enhance relations between the State of Israel and Ghana in the investment and development sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

This was made known by the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Mrs. Shani Cooper, during a working visit to the Western Region on Monday.

In a statement issued by the Embassy in Accra, Shani Cooper noted the readiness to extend Israel’s partnership and activities to the Western Region, following a meeting with the management team of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.

“Israel is working to promote Israeli companies to come and invest in the region and also take up potential projects. Israel is happy to share knowledge in the sector of Agriculture, Tourism, Water and Waste Management, especially through knowledge transfers and partnerships with our MASHAV trainings,” she said.

Mrs. Cooper also conveyed her condolence to the Metropolitan Assembly for the demise of the former Mayor, Anthony Kobina Kurentsir Sam.

The DailyGuide reports that the Ministry of Communications has announced the deployment of digital technology to ensure safe reopening of Ghana amid the coronavirus.

The Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, made this known in a statement released on Tuesday.

“Digital technology is now being added to the major third leg of our Covid-19 response strategy, signaling our determination to restore every sector to as much normalcy as possible, while maintaining firm grip on the management of the pandemic.

“We are leveraging on existing digital infrastructure and applications in addition to novel systems to create a digital shield, under the over-arching policy framework – transforming Covid-19 from crisis to opportunity through technology,” the statement said.

It added that the government is working to ensure the safe restoration of all sectors of the country as well as the eventual seamless re-opening of regional borders.

“To facilitate this endeavor, Government intends to leverage its digital infrastructure to become a pioneer in implementing the African Union (AU) platform – PanaBios, in addition to the GhCovid19 app, which is available on both the App Store and Google Playstore

The newspaper says that President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned a Community Mining Scheme at Aboso in the Western Region.

In a speech at the commissioning ceremony on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, President Akufo-Addo indicated that several Community Mining schemes were being commissioned across the country.

According to the president, a gold refinery will be established at Aboso, alongside other mining initiatives.

Earlier in the day, the President commissioned the Akango/Duale Community Mining and Egila Gwira Community Mining schemes at Bamiankor in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.

The report added that the commissioning of the Community Mining Schemes was fulfillment of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) manifesto promise.