Ghana: Press highlights police ban on further protests by NDC in Accra, others

The announcement of the Accra Regional Police Command that it has secured a restraining order against the National Democratic Congress (NDC), banning the opposition party from embarking on further protests and demonstrations in Accra is one on leading stories in the Ghanaian press on Thursday.The Graphic reports that the Police Command in a statement issued on December 23, 2020, explained that the prohibition order followed an affidavit filed by the Police upon receipt of notification from the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of NDC, Kobina Ade Coker, on the party’s intentions to stage protests in constituencies across the Greater Accra region.

The statement said the Police cannot provide protection for the NDC during its protests because of “ongoing post-election and multifaceted security operations for the festive season and beyond.”

“The Accra Regional Police Command has secured a restraining order against the National Democratic Congress (NDC), from embarking on further protests and demonstrations in Accra,” the statement said.

“In a matter between the Republic (Ghana Police Service) and National Democratic Congress and Kobina Ade Coker, the High Court, under Justice Elfreda Amy Dankyi (Mrs.), has prohibited all NDC intended protests from Sunday 20th December, 2020 – 10th January, 2021.

“The prohibition order follows an Affidavit filed by the Police upon receipt of notification from the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of NDC, Kobina Ade Coker, on intended daily protests within the above mentioned dates in Accra and all constituencies across the region.

“The request by the NDC cannot obviously be met by the police in view of ongoing post-election and multifaceted security operations for the festive season and beyond.”

Supporters of the NDC have engaged in a nationwide protest over the outcome of the December 7, 2020 elections.

The NDC has rejected the declaration of President Akufo-Addo by the Electoral Commission as President-elect and also raised concerns about the conduct of the elections in some constituencies.

The newspaper says that Monday, December 28, 2020, has been declared a holiday in Ghana in commemoration of Boxing Day, a public holiday which falls on Saturday, December 26 2020.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Interior said the declaration is in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days, 2001 (Act 601).

“The general public is hereby notified that, Saturday, 26th December, 2020 marks ‘BOXING DAY’ which is a statutory public holiday,” the statement said.

“However, 26th December, 2020 falls on a Saturday and therefore, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana has by an Executive Instrument (E.I), and in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days, 2001 (Act 601) declared Monday, 28th December, 2020 as an Additional Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.”

The Graphic also reports that the Institute for Energy Policies and Research (INSTEPR), an energy sector think tank, has called for the creation of two new ministries to handle power and oil and gas to ensure the effective management of the sectors.

“We strongly believe that the time has come for the creation of two new ministries, Ministry of Power and Ministry for Oil and Gas, to properly manage the sector,” the institute suggested.

In its 2021 outlook and expectations in the energy sector, the institute observed that the growth of the sector had made it impossible for a single ministry to properly manage the entire energy sector.

Over the past decade, Ghana’s energy sector has grown to become the backbone of the economy, with the discovery of oil and gas in commercial quantities affording the government extra revenue beside the country’s traditional exports.

“The sector now contributes immensely to our Gross Domestic Products (GDP) and reduces reliance on importation of gas for power generation,” the institute said but noted with concern that “due to lack of planning by successive governments, the sector experienced power outages in 2012 which lasted for four years”.

The Times says that Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana, Ron Strikker, has advocated use of simpler terms rather than jargons at health facilities, to enhance communication between health professionals and patients.

According to him, the use of jargons deter most patients, especially women from visiting health centres to talk to health practitioners about issues regarding their reproductive health.

Mr Strikker said: “When the health practitioners use jargons, it is very difficult for patients to understand what they mean. It is very difficult for patients and it provides endless chain of vague language conversation.”

He was speaking at the launch of the Equal Rights and Opportunities for Women and Girls Project (EROP) by the GH Sexual Reproductive Health Right (SRHR) Alliance for Young People, which includes seven civil society groups working together to promote sexual reproductive health rights of young people.

Funded by the Dutch Embassy in Ghana, the 18-month project, is aimed at addressing gender inequality and providing opportunities for women and girls to live a successful life.