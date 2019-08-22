Ghana: Press highlights police search for suspected killer of Ashanti chief

Published on 22.08.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

The press in Ghana on Thursday highlights police search for the key suspect in the

murder of one of the chiefs in Ashanti Region on Sunday.The Ghanaian Times reports that one the Ashanti Regional Police Command has declared

one Sadat Mohammed, 38 years, whose picture is published by the newspaper, the key

suspect in the murder of Nana Kwadwo Afodou, the Asamponhene of the King of

Ashanti.

Three persons have been arrested so far by the police and are assisting the police to

unravel the mystery surrounding the death of the chief, who works in the Manhyia

Palace of the Ashanti Monarch, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, ACP David Agyeman Adjin, who

briefed the media in Kumasi, said the investigations revealed that Sadat was in the

company of the murdered chief at his residence on Sunday morning before his untimely

death later in the day.

The Daily Graphic for its part, said the government has initiated moves to construct a

national cathedral for the country with the demolition of houses in the area set out for

the project.

The Finder on the other hand, said the Secretary General of the Trade Unions Congress

(TUC), has urged the government to provide a plan for the creation of jobs, in order to

help deal with the job crisis in the country.