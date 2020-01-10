Ghana: Press highlights political parties’ support to new voters register

The Ghanaian press on Friday highlights the affirmation of the support of 13 political parties to the proposed compilation of a new voters register by the Electoral Commission (EC).The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times, Daily Guide, Finder and Statesman, all devoted front page attention to the story, saying that the parties have thrown their weight behind the EC to compile a new register for the December 7 general elections.

The parties are arguing that the EC has made a solid case for the compilation of the new register.

The parties are the New Patriotic Party (NPP); the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG); People’s National Convention (PNC); National Democratic Party (NDP); and the United People’s Party (UPP).

Others are the Democratic People’s Party (DPP); Convention People’s Party (CPP); Great Consolidated People’s Party (GCPP); and the Reformed Patriotic Democrats (RPD), New Vision Party (NVP); the Yes People’s Party (YPP); the United Love Party (ULP); and the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP).

The parties have formed a coalition called the “Yes” group, and held a press conference in Accra on Thursday to announce their support to the proposal by the EC for the country to compile a fresh voters register for the 2020 general elections.

The Ghanaian Times, in its banner headline, said a strange disease has killed 30 cattle at Dedenu in the South Volta District of the Volta Region.

The disease, called, “suffer” by the cattle owners, due to the nature of the pains that the animals go through before their death, has killed 30 cattle in 10 days, the newspaper said.

The newspaper also says the veterinary officers in the area are yet to unravel the actual disease that has affected the district.