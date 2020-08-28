Ghana: Press highlights preparations for reopening of Kotoka Int’l Airport, others

The preparations by the Ministry of Aviation and its agencies for the safe reopening of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to international passenger traffic on September 1, is the trending story in Ghanaian press on Friday.The Graphic reports that the Ministry of Aviation and its agencies are putting in place robust measures to ensure the safe reopening of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to international passenger traffic by Tuesday, September 1, this year.

The report says that the preparations include the installation of seven temperature thermal scanners and 70 sample-taking booths, floor markings to ensure social distancing, counselling units and standby ambulances at Terminal Three of the airport.

The protocols put in place are to ensure adequate physical distancing, the wearing of nose masks or coverings, enhanced sanitation and disinfection, health screening, contact tracing and the use of passenger health declaration forms.

The measures are in compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO’s) Take-Off guidance for safe operations amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

An announcement on the reopening of the airport for international passenger traffic will be based on the successful testing of and simulation on the COVID-19 preventive installations tomorrow.

The newspaper says that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has condemned allegations of ill-faith over the deployment of security personnel in the Volta Region.

He said the deployment of 1,000 security personnel nationwide, of which 163 were in the Volta Region, helped in neutralising the threat of terrorism and imported COVID-19 cases.

It was not to intimidate the people of any Region, he said.

President Akufo-Addo said these at a durbar of Chiefs of the Anlo State during a day’s working visit.

“The Volta Region was not singled out for any political operation and there was certainly no political or ethnic agenda.

“We live in a difficult neighbourhood where terrorist activities have become every day matters for many countries in the region especially and regrettably in our immediate northern neighbour Burkina Faso.

“That we have so far been spared the ravages of the terrorists, it is the result of the hard work and constant vigilance of our security services and the grace of the Almighty but we have to be on constant alert and if and when we have to tighten our security along our borders. It is my responsibility to do so and I will do so,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo said the Volta Region remained an “integral part of the Republic of Ghana and military deployments in the region cannot be described as an invasion” and condemned the “frenzy” with which some social media users resorted to falsifying the situation using false media material.

“These have been escalated into accusations of ethnic cleansing, and the government that I lead has been labelled as tribalist,” he said, and asked Ghanaians to be circumspect, and not to ruin the unity the Nation was blessed with.

The Times reports that Ghanaian entrepreneur and Bitcoin investor, Elvis Justice Bedi who recently won for himself a huge sum of money through Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, has urged Ghanaians to consider investing in the cryptocurrency market.

The young investor who doubles as the founder of Serendipity Trade Academy, a global online trading tech company said he was on a mission to help Ghanaians to understand the enormous potentials of the internet and how they could make money through cryptocurrencies, Forex, Indices, Bonds and Stocks.

A cryptocurrency is a digital asset designed to work as a “Medium of exchange” medium of exchange wherein individual coin ownership records are stored in a ledger existing in a form of computerised database using strong cryptography to secure transaction records, to control the creation of additional coins, and to verify the transfer of coin ownership.