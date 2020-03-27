Ghana: Press highlights Presidential concern on possible lockdown

The press in Accra on Friday highlights the concern expressed by President Nana Akufo-Addo over calls for a lockdown of the country in the wake of escalating figures in COVID-19 cases.The Daily Graphic and others report that the President has stated that any decision on a lockdown of the country will take into consideration the implications on the ordinary people.

He said although people were pushing for a lockdown of the country to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the consequences of such as decision on the ordinary citizens should not be overlooked.

In a meeting with the leadership of organised labour in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said, “Whatever we do, people are talking about lockdown and this and that, but majority of the people who will be affected by decisions of that nature are the working people of Ghana; they are the ones who will be most affected”.

The same paper in another story, said some residents in Kumasi are stocking food items in preparation towards the locking up of their markets for the national disinfection exercise Friday.