Ghana: Press highlights probe of missing excavators

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday highlights the arrest of six persons on suspicion of being responsible for the diversion of six excavators and operational equipment seized from illegal miners by the Operation Vanguard taskforce.The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times and others reported that the six included the former Central Region 1st Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Horace Ekow Ewusie.

The rest are Frederick Ewusie; Joel Asamoah; John Arhin; Adnan Haruna; and Frank Gyan.

According to the newspapers, the suspects are in police custody pending further investigations.

Their arrest followed a complaint to the Police CID by the Minister of Environment, Science and Innovations, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, that the six were responsible for the diversion of the missing excavators.

Ekow Ewusie is said to have been contracted to transport the seized excavators and that he allegedly connived with the six to sell the said missing excavators.