Ghana: Press highlights release of opposition spokesperson

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday highlights the arrest and subsequent release
of the National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic
Congress (NDC), Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, after his arrest on Monday for alleged
cyber crimes.The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times and others said Mr. Gyamfi was granted police
enquiry bail after being detained at the National Headquarters of the Police Criminal
and Investigative Department (CID).
He was not charged, but cautioned on the offense of possession of false documents
with the intent to cause fear and alarm, contrary to the tenets in the 1992 Constitution
of Ghana.
He was granted bail with two sureties after his phones were seized by the police, and
has been asked to report to the police once in a week and assist in investigations.
The newspaper reports that soon after his arrest, party executives and supporters
gathered in front of the CID headquarters, protesting for his release.
The Business and Financial Times, for its part, said the International Monetary Fund
(IMF) has disputed the Bank of Ghana’s gross international reserve figure, which
has been pegged at $8 billion.
The IMF said the inclusion of the oil revenue made the figure “overvalued”.