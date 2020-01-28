Ghana: Press highlights release of opposition spokesperson

Published on 28.01.2020 at 11h21 by APA News

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday highlights the arrest and subsequent release

of the National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic

Congress (NDC), Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, after his arrest on Monday for alleged

cyber crimes.The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times and others said Mr. Gyamfi was granted police

enquiry bail after being detained at the National Headquarters of the Police Criminal

and Investigative Department (CID).

He was not charged, but cautioned on the offense of possession of false documents

with the intent to cause fear and alarm, contrary to the tenets in the 1992 Constitution

of Ghana.

He was granted bail with two sureties after his phones were seized by the police, and

has been asked to report to the police once in a week and assist in investigations.

The newspaper reports that soon after his arrest, party executives and supporters

gathered in front of the CID headquarters, protesting for his release.

The Business and Financial Times, for its part, said the International Monetary Fund

(IMF) has disputed the Bank of Ghana’s gross international reserve figure, which

has been pegged at $8 billion.

The IMF said the inclusion of the oil revenue made the figure “overvalued”.