Ghana: Press highlights revised Covid-19 protocols for passengers, others

The revised Coronavirus protocols for passengers travelling to Ghana by the management of the Kotoka International Airport and the proposal to rename the University for Development Studies after the late former president Jerry John Rawlings by President Akufo-Addo are some of the leading stories in the Ghanaian press on Monday.The Graphic reports that the Management of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) have revised the Coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols for passengers travelling to Ghana.

The new guidelines, which take effect from Monday, November 16, 2020, requires passengers arriving in Ghana to pay the $150 for the PCR test online at

A statement issued by the KIA said that airlines which bring in travellers who have not paid for the test online would be fined.

It added that as at November 11, 56,123 tests had been conducted on passengers who arrived in Ghana via the KIA, out of which 190 tested positive.

The newspaper says that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the Governing Council of the University for Development Studies (UDS) to consider his earlier proposal to rename the university after the late former president Jerry John Rawlings.

According to the president, when he earlier proposed to name the university after him, Former President Rawlings declined the proposal.

“If Rawlings’ own sense of modesty probably compelled him to decline such a proposal while he was alive, let the people’s voice now prevail, on his passing, to enable us put on record: The J. J. Rawlings University for Development Studies,” he said.

Speaking at the 21st Congregation of UDS at the Central Campus on Saturday, the President, paid a glowing tribute to the late former President and founder of the University for Development Studies, Jerry John Rawlings, recognising the pivotal role he played in the establishment of the UDS.

“If this nation tearfully grieves so does the University for Development Studies to particularly, commemorate the pivotal role President Rawlings in establishing and propping up UDS as a quintessential university located within a poor environment that investigates and seeks to address community needs,” he said.

The Times reports that the Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced a four-day break starting from December 4 to 9 for all Senior High Schools in the country to allow students, who are eligible to vote, participate in the December 7 general elections.

Consequently, it has directed that all managers of schools in the country to take note and act accordingly.

“Management has directed that all SHS schools should provide a break to academic work from Friday, Dec 4 to Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020,” it said.

The decision, according to the Director-General of the Service, Professor Akwasi Opoku Amankwa, was to afford students who were 18 years and eligible to vote to participate in the December 7 general elections.

He explained that Friday, December 4, was a statutory holiday and December 7 was the election day so the short break was to allow the students to take advantage of the long weekend to exercise their franchise if they so desired.