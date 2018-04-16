Ghana: Press highlights road carnage, suspension of oil companies

The press in Accra on Monday highlight road crashes that killed 21 people and the suspension of five oil companies.The Ghanaian Times screams, “Carnage in N. Region…19 perish on Yapei-Yapala road, 2 at Diare”, saying the 21 people lost their lives in two separate accidents in the northern region of Ghana.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Yussif Mohammed Tanko, confirmed the accident to the paper explaining the the accident involved three buses and occurred on the Tamale-Kumasi highway.

Sixteen people died on the spot while three died later at the hospital.

On the other hand, the Daily Graphic said, five (5) oil companies have been suspended by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) for failing to file their returns on oil they loaded at the Tema Tank Farm.

They are Union Oil Ghana Limited, Misyl Energy COmpany Limited, Excel Oil Company Limited, Unique Oil Company Limited and Life Petroleum Company Limited.

They have therefore been advised to submit their returns through separate letters to enable the authority take appropriate decisions in respect of their case.