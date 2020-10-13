Ghana: Press highlights spilling of excess water from Weija Dam, others

The spilling of excess water from the Weija Dam in the Ga South Municipality by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and the Information Minister’s denial that no Ghanaian government official has been arrested in the United Kingdom for money laundering are some of the trending stories in the Ghanaian press on Tuesday.The Graphic reports that the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has started spilling excess water from the Weija Dam in the Ga South Municipality.

This is due to the downpour in the catchment area of the Densu River basin, according to a statement issued by the GWCL on Monday.

“The safe operating level of the Weija Dam is 47ft, however, the heavy rains shot the dam level from 46.8ft to 48.4ft in less than 24 hours, prompting the spillage immediately to prevent it from possible collapse,” the GWCL explained in the statement signed by its Chief Manager for PR and Communications, Mr. Stanley Martey.

The newspaper says that the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) were behind a “fake” story doing the rounds on social media that is alleging that a Ghanaian government official has been arrested in the United Kingdom for money laundering involving £26 million.

It is fake and a total fabrication by the biggest opposition party in Ghana that a Ghanaian government official has been arrested in the UK for attempting to launder £26 million, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said.

He was speaking to Takoradi-based Skyy Power FM in an interview on Monday, October 12, 2020.

The allegation started circulating on social media at the weekend and was published by some news portals

But reacting, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said it was “absolutely false”.

The Times reports that Ghana Gas is set to establish a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) bottling plant at Axim in the Nzema East municipality of the Western Region.

Modelled on the cylinder re-circulation module, the project, situated on a 64-acre land, would produce 2,400 LPG bottles per day to tackle gas explosions which had claimed lives and properties; boost gas supply for both industrial and domestic markets; and also provide a critical catalyst in the industrialisation drive in the Western Region.

Already, the technical designs and requirements have been completed with the scope including LPG storage tanks, offloading tanks for LPG mobile tucks, maintenance building for testing of cylinders, installations for fire and water tanks, loading bays and automatic cylinder filling hall and parking lots for bullet trucks.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony on Wednesday at Axim, the General Manager of Ghana Gas, Robert Asmah, said the company this month (October) began the journey to establishing the plant in Axim, which is expected to be completed in 2021.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) gave the clearance for the establishment of the plant after feasibility studies proved that Axim was a suitable location for the project, he said.

The newspaper says that Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation (GIADEC) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensure responsible mining as it prepares to commence full-scale operations.

To this end, it has inaugurated four 19-member committees each of which is to oversee and coordinate issues of environmental sustainability at the four locations designated for its operations.

The areas include Awaso in the Western North Region, Asiakwa (Atiwa) in the Eastern Region, and Nyinahini and Mpasaaso in the Ashanti Region.

Made up of members co-opted from the midst of traditional rulers, opinion leaders, municipal and district assemblies, the Forestry Commission, the police and various interest groups among others, the committees are to serve as the field managers for the corporation.

The Times also reports that Ghana’s Black Stars yesterday produced a magnificent performance to crush Qatar 5-1 in their second international friendly game at the Titanic stadium in the Turkish city of Antalya.

The result must have come as a big relief to Coach CK Akonnor, whose charges slumped 0-3 to Mali’s Eagles in their opening friendly last Friday at the same venue.

Yesterday’s performance was a tear away from the lethargic one the Stars exhibited against Mali which triggered a barrage of bashing from the public.

Two assists each from Crystal Palace Jordan Ayew and new Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey contributed to the damage of the 2022 World Cup hosts.

It was Tariqe Fosu, who opened the floodgates for Ghana after crashing in rebound from Jordan’s effort from the right. But the lead was levelled up by Ali Almoez just before the break.